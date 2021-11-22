Advertisement

ABB reveals who will light tree for Bridgeport’s light up night

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Bridgeport’s Light Up Night is Thursday, December 2. 

The Associated Businesses of Bridgeport (ABB) recently asked citizens to nominate a worthy city resident to light the city Christmas tree for the event. 

ABB president Doug Marquette and Santa Claus revealed who will light the tree.

“Santa and I have an exciting announcement to make concerning the 2021 Bridgeport Light Up Night,” said Marquette. “We’ve received nominations for the honorary guest tree lighter, and the person that’s been selected is Bridgeport resident Phil Dye. We are excited to have Phil lighting the tree this year.”

The ABB thanks all of those who sent in nominations.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
One woman was killed and another injured in West Virginia before police fatally shot a suspect,...
Official: Woman killed, suspect fatally shot by police
Thomas (Left) and Cunningham (Right)
2 arrested in Harrison County on drug charges
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Dashawn Holyfield
Clarksburg man arrested on burglary charges

Latest News

This stop by Congressman McKinley comes as he checks on the health of rural healthcare...
Congressman David McKinley stops by Grafton City Hospital, talks needs
ABB Bridgeport light up night
City of Bridgeport Light Up Night
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Nov. 22
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Nov. 22
West Virginia Turnpike tolls to increase next year
West Virginia Turnpike tolls to increase next year