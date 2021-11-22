ABB reveals who will light tree for Bridgeport’s light up night

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Bridgeport’s Light Up Night is Thursday, December 2.

The Associated Businesses of Bridgeport (ABB) recently asked citizens to nominate a worthy city resident to light the city Christmas tree for the event.

ABB president Doug Marquette and Santa Claus revealed who will light the tree.

“Santa and I have an exciting announcement to make concerning the 2021 Bridgeport Light Up Night,” said Marquette. “We’ve received nominations for the honorary guest tree lighter, and the person that’s been selected is Bridgeport resident Phil Dye. We are excited to have Phil lighting the tree this year.”

The ABB thanks all of those who sent in nominations.

