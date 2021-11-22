BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Arden E. Cogar, 87 of Webster Springs passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Webster County Memorial Hospital. He was born July 2, 1934 in Desert Fork to the late Hansford and Nora Pugh Cogar.Along with his parents he was also preceded in death by his life partner Carol Wilmoth Cogar; brothers Ralph and Jack Cogar; and sister Slyvania “Toots” Cogar.Arden and his brother Jack formed the Webster County Woodchopping Festival in 1961. Arden was a pillar of Webster County his entire life and traveled the world competing in the Woodchopping and the Lumberjack Sport. He won 54 individual Woodchopping World Titles and passed the sport that he loved to his brothers, cousins, son, and his granddaughters. He was known as a man of his word and loved to hunt, fish, and ginseng. He was West Virginian of the Year in 1994 and was known for cutting down the Christmas trees for Presidents John F. Kennedy and Jimmy Carter. He also appeared on the Johnny Carson Show.He is survived by his children Arden (Kristy) Cogar, Jr., Debby (Robert) McCoy, Jeanie (Randall) Moore, and Bill (Roseanna) Fisher; brothers Garce, John, and Lee Cogar; sister Shirley Cogar; granddaughters Kira and Carmen Cogar; companion Linda Tracey; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends who will mourn his passing.The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Webster County Woodchopping Family for all their love, care, and compassion that was shown to Arden throughout the years and for all their hard work of carrying on the festival that he cared so deeply for.Friends may join the family for Graveside Services on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Miller Cemetery, Webster Springs. At the request of the family, please practice social distancing and wear facial coverings.In lieu of flowers the family requests Memorial Contributions be made to the Webster County Woodchopping Festival, PO Box 227, Webster Springs, WV 26288.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Cogar family.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.