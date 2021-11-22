Body found on river bank in Marion County

Advertisement

A body was found on a river bank in Marion County on Saturday afternoon.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A body was found on a river bank in Marion County on Saturday afternoon.

Officers say they received a call on Saturday shortly before 2 p.m. from two fisherman who told officers they found a body on the river bank of the West Fork River in Hutchinson, a community in Marion County.

Officers dispatched to the scene allegedly did find a deceased male on the river bank with no apparent wounds or identification.

Officers say fingerprints were recorded and sent to the FBI for identification on Saturday.

The fingerprints came back on Sunday as Ryan Mackey, of Marion County, and his remains were sent to the medical examiner to determine the cause of death, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says officers are currently investigating the incident as an “unattended death or homicide,” meaning the death must be treated as a homicide until it can be ruled out.

Anyone with information regarding Mackey’s death is encouraged to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 304-367-5300.

