BREAKING: Crews respond to structure fire in Clarksburg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews from multiple fire departments have responded to a structure fire in Clarksburg.

The structure fire started around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

The fire is located on N. Florence Street in Clarksburg.

The Bridgeport and Clarksburg Fire Departments are on the scene in addition to Clarksburg Police and Harrison County EMS.

The cause of the fire and any injuries are unknown at this time.

