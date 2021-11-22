Advertisement

CDC and FDA authorize COVID-19 booster shot for all adults

The CDC and FDA both made announcements that all fully vaccinated adults in the United States can now get a COVID-19 booster shot.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Both bodies made announcements on Friday.

Previously, only those who were 65 and older and adults at high risk of the disease were eligible.

The FDA decided to expand the emergency use authorization after a Phase III trial showed boosters are safe and have efficacy of 95% against symptomatic COVID-19.

Governor Justice spoke and gave his thoughts on the booster once again in Friday’s briefing.

“We have to move the needle a little bit,” said Governor Justice. “Without any doubt, you will help us with the number of hospitalized people, take the pressure off of hospitals, and do everything you can possibly do to not get into a hospitable position.”

CDC officials voted unanimously to open the shots to all adults six months out.

