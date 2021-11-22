Advertisement

Clarksburg man arrested on burglary charges

A Harrison County man was arrested after breaking into a house.
Dashawn Holyfield
Dashawn Holyfield(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man was arrested after breaking into a house.

Dashawn Holyfield, 27, of Clarksburg, was arrested on Friday, November 19 after breaking into a Nutter Fort house last month, according to a criminal complaint.

Holyfield allegedly entered the residence through a bathroom window while the resident was not home.

Officers say that Holyfield was wearing blue gloves and appeared to be searching around the residence, as seen by video surveillance from inside the residence.

The criminal complaint says Holyfield exited through the same window he entered and tried to move small furniture back under the window on the inside of the residence.

The resident reported that a pack of cigarettes and a spare key to his car were allegedly missing to officers.

Officers say they were able to identify Holyfield from the video surveillance because of multiple previous interactions with him.

