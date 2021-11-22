Congressman David McKinley stops at Grafton City Hospital, talks needs

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A partnership years ago is helping a local hospital thrive today according to area health officials.

Congressman David McKinley stopped at Grafton City Hospital to check in.

This stop by Congressman McKinley comes as he checks on the health of rural healthcare facilities in West Virginia. Health officials say the congressman took an interest in Grafton City Hospital three years ago and thankful he did.

“We just have to take care of our small hospitals, make sure they survive,” said McKinley.

Three years ago, Mon Health System and Grafton city hospital entered into an affiliation agreement to ensure Grafton area citizens continue to have independent health care choices close to home.

in talking with our CEO David Goldberg, they developed a system whereby there could be an affiliation and really bless this community and really learn how to expand that throughout West Virginia,” said Mon Health Director of External Affairs Jonathan Board.

Congressman McKinley approached mon health and was stressing the importance of community hospitals and how vital they are to the rural areas that they’re in especially in West Virginia.

“At that time Grafton was kind of on the ropes but I talked to [CEO of Mon Health] David Goldberg about that and I really applaud him. They’ve got to make a business decision but I really applaud him for stepping up, took a look at it and said that is a hospital that can fit well into their network and as a result, it’s still here,” said McKinley.

Congressman McKinley and health officials discussed specific needs in the community.

“Unsheltered homeless, substance abuse metal challenges and issues are replete across the state right and it’s a problem that we recognize and our community hospitals are sort of the natural place where all of these issues come together at once,” said Board.

Health officials says this visit by the congressman is a step in the right direction.

