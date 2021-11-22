Advertisement

Fire marshals seeking information in Flemington fires

Multiple fires in Taylor County have investigators seeking information from the public regarding their origins, according to a release from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fires in Taylor County have investigators seeking information from the public regarding their origins, according to a release from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.

There have been four fires since September 15 in Flemington: at 163 Berry Run Road; 649 Simpson Road; 278 Old County Road; and about 20 yards away from Old County Road location.

The four fires remain under investigation and no cause has yet been determined by WVSFMO investigators.

Anyone with information on any or all of these fires is urged to call the West Virginia Arson Hotline at (800) 233-3473.

