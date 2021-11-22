Advertisement

GSC’s fall commencement announced

Glenville State College’s Fall Commencement Ceremony will take place on Saturday, December 11 beginning at 10:00 a.m.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State College’s Fall Commencement Ceremony will take place on Saturday, December 11 beginning at 10:00 a.m.

It will take place in the College’s Waco Center.

Prospective graduates will walk across the stage to receive their degrees in a variety of programs including business, education, land resources, criminal justice, science, music, and more.

The students hail from various counties throughout West Virginia, as well as Alabama, California, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, Chancellor of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and the Community and Technical College System, will deliver the keynote address.

Graduates are allowed to bring as many guests with them as they wish and no tickets are needed.

Masks will be required to be worn at all times by all those attending the ceremony.

The ceremony will be live streamed via the College’s YouTube channel for those who cannot attend in person.

