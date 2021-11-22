Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 22, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After seeing 0.1 to 0.3 inches of rain from a cold front pushing in yesterday, this afternoon will be chilly but dry, as a high-pressure system builds in from the west. This afternoon, expect partly sunny skies, with no chance of precipitation by the afternoon. Winds will come from the NW at 5-10 mph, and temperature will be in the low-40s, below-average for Thanksgiving week. Tonight, skies will be mostly clear, and we’re staying dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-20s. Overall, expect a cold, dry afternoon. Tomorrow afternoon, the high-pressure system moves in and clears out skies, so expect plenty of sunshine. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-30s. In short, it’s another cool, dry afternoon. We stay dry on Wednesday and even warm up a bit. By Thanksgiving evening, however, a cold front pushes in from the west. This cold front brings rain showers in the mid-evening hours, which stick around for most of the night. As a result, expect a slick commute in some areas, even though, while rain amounts are hard to forecast this early, we could see 0.2 to 0.3 inches at most. Overnight, that rain transitions to snow, resulting in some snow by early-morning, especially in the mountains. So if you’re doing some Black Friday shopping in the morning, give yourself a few minutes on the roads just in case. By the afternoon, we dry out, but expect highs in the mid-30s. Over the weekend, we mostly stay chilly and dry, barring a few snow showers on Sunday evening. In short, expect a seasonably cold, calm start to Thanksgiving week, with rain coming in Thanksgiving night and some snow on Black Friday.

Today: A calm afternoon, with partly cloudy skies, i.e. a mix of Sun and clouds. Winds will come from the NW at 10-20 mph, making today’s highs, which will be in the upper-30s to low-40s, feel more like the mid-to-upper-30s. In other words, expect a seasonably cool, calm day. High: 45.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear, and we stay dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-20s. Overall, barring the cold temperatures, which is expected for this time of year, it will be a calm night. Low: 25.

Tuesday: A nice afternoon, with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy, and temperatures will be in the upper-30s to low-40s. In other words, a cool, nice day. High: 40.

Wednesday: Much warmer than the past several days, with highs in the upper-40s to low-50s, which is within range for this time of year. This is thanks to breezy southwest winds, bringing warm air into NCWV. Skies will be partly sunny, with a few clouds coming from a system out west. Overall, not a bad day to head out. High: 52.

