Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | November 22, 2021

A sunnier but cold beginning of the week.
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday Everyone!! Gorgeous day to start off this holiday week. A cold front moved through our area this morning, and we had been seeing clouds and light off and on rain since yesterday afternoon. When the front went through this morning, the skies quickly cleared after, temperatures took a step backward as the colder air ushered in, and winds became breezier, which made those cooler temperatures feel much cooler. The next few days will be looking mostly sunny, but temperatures tomorrow will be going down because of that colder air mass that we are now under. Morning lows on Tuesday will be down into the lower 20′s and afternoon highs in the upper 30′s. Wednesday will warm up nicely and we’ll be looking at afternoon highs above 50. On Thanksgiving Day we’ll be looking at a nice day, but by later in the evening, we’ll be seeing our next round of showers arrive due to a cold front. Those will continue into Friday morning, and because of the drop in temperature, showers could change over to snow showers in some locations.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy: Low 23

Tuesday: Mostly sunny: High 39

Wednesday: Mostly sunny: High 52

Thanksgiving: Partly cloudy with increasing cloud, then PM showers High 50

