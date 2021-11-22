Advertisement

North Carolina Christmas tree arrives at the White House

It’s the thirteenth White House tree from the Tar Heel state.
By David Ade
Published: Nov. 22, 2021
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It’s not even Thanksgiving, but the White House is already putting up its Christmas tree. Monday, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden accepted this year’s tree at the White House.

“It’s beautiful, it’s magnificent actually,” Biden told reporters.

This year’s tree is a Fraser Fir from Peak Farms in North Carolina.

Russell Estes, the farm’s owner, is no stranger to seeing his Christmas trees go up in Washington. His farm has served up White House Christmas trees under the Bush administration, the Obama administration, and now the Biden administration.

Estes said, “A special day for Peak farms and the Estes family and get to meet the First Lady and present her with a beautiful eighteen and half foot Fraser Fir.”

Estes says a lot of the success is on the Fraser Fir itself. He said, “We have the Frazier Firs native to North Carolina. It is the Cadillac of Christmas trees.”

This is the thirteenth official White House Christmas tree from North Carolina.

A Peak Farms tree was also selected for former Vice President Mike Pence’s residence during the Trump Administration.

