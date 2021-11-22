Advertisement

North Central Weekly View: Putting the ‘holly’ in Holiday Tips

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NORTH CENTRAL, W.Va (WDTV) - On this week’s North Central Weekly View we’re settling into the reality of the holiday season with some information on Christmas decorations that isn’t so jolly, and the people who aren’t afraid to get coal in their stocking, that’s right scammers, they are back to their dirty ol’ tricks.

We spoke with two experts who are here to help you put the ‘holly’ in holidays.

Segment Guest:

Tonya Harris - She’s a toxin expert and the author of The Slightly Greener Method: Detoxifying Your Home Is Easier, Faster, and Less Expensive Than You Think. Harris explains all you need to know about your decorations and your favorite holiday treats.

Darren Shou - Head of Technology for NortonLifeLock, offers healthy habits that you should develop to avoid any scammers this holiday season.

Watch this week’s North Central Weekly View for all the details!

