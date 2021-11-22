Advertisement

Official: Woman killed, suspect fatally shot by police

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — One woman was killed and another injured in southern West Virginia before police fatally shot a suspect, authorities said.

Police were called to a domestic disturbance Friday afternoon at a residence in the Montcalm community, Mercer County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Alan Christian told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.

“When sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene they found one female deceased,” Christian said. “A second female, who was injured, gave us the name of the perpetrator who did it.”

He said the suspect was a boyfriend of one of the females and had fled the scene, but deputies and West Virginia State Police troopers found him hiding in a garage nearby.

“At that time he produced a firearm and was shot by investigating officers,” Christian said. “There were negotiation attempts to get him to surrender peacefully.”

The injured woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of lacerations and blunt-force injuries, he said. Police did not immediately release names or other information.

Christian said authorities were collecting evidence and state police would investigate the officer-involved shooting.

