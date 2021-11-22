Pamfilos “Phillip” Sellas, 96, of Bridgeport passed from natural causes on Monday, November 22, 2021. He was born in Kallimasia Chios, Greece on March 30, 1925, a son of the late Reverend Father Stylianos and Presv Lemonia Stangouli Sellas and immigrated to the United States in 1952. He was married to Hypathia “Betty” Xenakis Sellas, who preceded him in death on November 26, 2012. Also surviving are one daughter Lamone Glyptis and her husband Ted of Weirton; one son, Steve Sellas and his wife Irene of Bridgeport; seven grandchildren, Gus Glyptis and his wife Valerie, Phillip Gylptis and his wife Stephanie, Angela Myers and her husband Jake, Lea Delaveris and her husband Lee, Stephanie Alex and her husband Kostaki, Nicholas Sellas and his fiancé Erminia and Maria Wcislo and her husband Ben; eight great grandchildren. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family, having also been preceded in death by his brothers and sisters. Mr. Sellas was veteran of the Hellenic Navy and was a retired carpenter for Grafton Coal Company. He was a long-time member of the St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church where he was a Chanter for the church for over 50 years. He loved the church and enjoyed gardening. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, where a Trisagion service will be held at 7:30 pm to conclude the visitation. Mr. Sellas will be taken to the St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, 1010 Factory Street, Clarksburg WV 26301 on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, to lie in state for 1 hour prior to the service, which will be held at 11:00 am with Reverend Father Steylios Muksuris as Celebrant. Interment will be in the Bridgeport Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, P. O. Box 4176, Clarksburg WV 26302. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

