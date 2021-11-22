Advertisement

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Theron David “Mower” Hamrick, 83 of Bergoo passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at CAMC Memorial. He was born August 11, 1938 in Bergoo Creek to the late Russell and Bessie Higgins Hamrick.Born and raised in Bergoo, he worked the farm with his father and went on to work in the strip mines as a Heavy Equipment Operator. He was always a very hard worker. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Carol Hyre Hamrick; brother Thurl Hamrick; and sister Thelma Bennett. Theron is survived by his sons Mark (Jennifer) Hamrick and Matt (Angie) Hamrick; daughter Cathy (Mitchell) McCoy; sisters Thelda Owens and Therma Blair, both of Newbury, OH and Thurlene Hyre of Buckhannon; beloved dog Cheyanne; grandchildren Chance (Shelley) McCoy, Skylar (Ashley) McCoy, Rylie (Lance) Stout, Brantley (Chelsie) Hamrick, Tiffany (Josh) Clay, Travis (Danielle) Williams, Lora Hamrick, and Hunter Hamrick; and many other extended family and friends to mourn his passing.As of right now no services will be held at this time. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hamrick family.

