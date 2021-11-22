Advertisement

Upshur Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking help in locating wanted man

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a wanted man.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
According to a Facebook post, Matthew Alderman, 35, of Backhannon, is believed to be staying between French Creek/Alton/Adrian and Buckhannon City area.

Officers say Alderman drives a white 2018 Ford Escape with West Virginia registration number 64Z483.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office at 304-472-1182.

