Upshur Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking help in locating wanted man
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a wanted man.
According to a Facebook post, Matthew Alderman, 35, of Backhannon, is believed to be staying between French Creek/Alton/Adrian and Buckhannon City area.
Officers say Alderman drives a white 2018 Ford Escape with West Virginia registration number 64Z483.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office at 304-472-1182.
