West Virginia’s buck gun hunting season starts Monday

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The annual buck firearms season is expected to bring thousands of hunters to West Virginia’s woodlands.

The season traditionally opens on the Monday before Thanksgiving.

Hunters can harvest two deer on the same day but only one can be an antlered buck. Anyone who wants an additional buck must buy a stamp from the state and have additional licensing.

Most counties are open to concurrent antlerless deer hunting during the traditional buck gun season, which ends on Dec. 5.

Paul Johansen of the Division of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Section said the state’s deer seasons help bring in millions of dollars to the state’s economy.

The DNR encourages donations to the Hunters Helping the Hungry program. Last year 500 deer were donated, the DNR said.

West Virginia's buck gun hunting season starts Monday
