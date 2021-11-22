Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Nov. 21

In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses end of your tax strategies.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses end of your tax strategies. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas (Left) and Cunningham (Right)
2 arrested in Harrison County on drug charges
Eric Leggett
Man arrested on sexual assault and child pornography charges
One woman was killed and another injured in West Virginia before police fatally shot a suspect,...
Official: Woman killed, suspect fatally shot by police
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower

Latest News

Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Nov. 16
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Nov. 18
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Nov. 14
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Nov. 16
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Nov. 14
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Nov. 15
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Nov. 14
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Nov. 14