1 dead, 2 injured in I-68 crash

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash late Monday evening on Interstate 68 near the West Virginia border resulted in the death of one and two being transported to a hospital with injuries.

A crash at mile marker 6 on Interstate 68 in Maryland resulted in one death and two injuries, according to a release from Maryland State Police.

The report says 911 received several calls about a pickup truck traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-68 near Friendsville, Maryland.

As officers were responding to the area, the report says other calls were received by 911 involving the pickup truck from previous calls.

Officers say that the truck collided with two other vehicles traveling westbound.

The driver of the truck traveling eastbound, a 51-year-old man from Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, where he would later die from his injuries, according to the report.

The report further states a driver and passenger of one of the other vehicles involved in the accident were also transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Investigators say I-68 was closed for several hours during the investigation.

