BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Adolph Frank Prangl, 93, of Fairmont, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2021, at West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility, surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 10, 1928, in Chicago, Illinois; the son of the late Adolph Prangl and Teresa (Muhr) Prangl.Adolph was a U.S. Army Veteran and served during the Korean War. He worked 27 years at Seeburg. He retired after 10 years from Percisen Scientific. Adolph was a lifetime member of the VFW Post #4308 Lake Villa, Illinois. He loved sports and especially the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears. Adolph enjoyed playing cards and gardening. Adolph is survived by his stepdaughter, Melanie Toothman (Allen) of Fairmont; his stepson, David Kisner, Jr. (Patti) of Naples Florida; his son-in-law, Jay Bartlett of Fairmont; his grandchildren, Josh Bartlett (Caitlyn), David Kisner III, Sarah Kisner, Travis Toothman (Kristi), and Christopher Toothman; his great grandchildren, Alexis and Scarlett Bartlett, Khloe and Mallory Toothman. In addition to his parents, Adolph was preceded in death by his daughter, Rebecca Ann Prangl; his stepdaughter, Karen Sue Bartlett; his sisters, Carol Morasak, Alice Balog, Josephine Prangl, and Mary Ann Steward; his brothers, Henry Prangl, and John Prangl. The Prangl family would like to thank the nurses and the staff for the care that they gave to Adolph at the Serenity Gardens at the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility. In keeping with his wishes, he will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at the West Virginia National Cemetery on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 11:00 am with Pastor Matt, officiating. Full military honors will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Council Military Honor Guard and U.S Army Reserve at Camp Dawson. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.