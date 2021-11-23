Advertisement

Bob Huggins reflects on what WVU basketball needs for success

It’s as simple as making good passes
By Casey Kay
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Following their third place showing at the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, WVU basketball still has a lot of work to do.

Head Coach Bob Huggins noted the need for the team to pass better overall, West Virginia has struggled with their passes being too late, too slow and too high or low. The team isn’t making pass and shoot plays, which is going to be essential for success this season.

The 4-1 Mountaineers are back on the court at home, Fri. 7:30 p.m. against Eastern Kentucky.

