Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Morgantown’s Lea Hatcher

Hatcher signs with Penn State XC and Track & Field
By Casey Kay
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown’s Lea Hatcher is our Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week.

The Mohigan has created quite the resume for herself throughout the last four years: 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year, top three showings at each of the last four cross country state championships, a part of the last three consecutive team state cross country titles and one of the first two girls from West Virginia ever invited to Nike Nationals.

Choosing Penn State was not a decision Hatcher took lightly, but after meeting the coaches and the current team members, becoming a Nittany Lion felt right.

