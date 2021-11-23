Bridgeport continues search for new City Manager

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In July 2021, Bridgeport City Manager Randy Wetmore informed the council that he would be retiring.

After that, the council searched for his replacement.

The council had been continuously interviewing applicants to narrow down the selection.

One of the items on the agenda for the November 22 meeting was to discuss the City Manager’s position.

However, after the council went into the executive session, they decided unanimously to continue their search.

