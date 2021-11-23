Advertisement

Bridgeport continues search for new City Manager

City council continues search for the next City Manager.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In July 2021, Bridgeport City Manager Randy Wetmore informed the council that he would be retiring.

After that, the council searched for his replacement.

The council had been continuously interviewing applicants to narrow down the selection.

One of the items on the agenda for the November 22 meeting was to discuss the City Manager’s position.

However, after the council went into the executive session, they decided unanimously to continue their search.

