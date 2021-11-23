Capito, Manchin legislation to improve transparency at VAMC becomes law

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Legislation authored by U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin to improve transparency at VA medical centers was signed into law by President Joe Biden.

This law will now require the Secretary of Veterans Affairs (VA) to submit to Congress a report on the use of security cameras in VA medical facilities.

“Our veterans have made unimaginable sacrifices on behalf of our freedom, and they deserve access to safe, reliable, and trustworthy care at our VA medical centers,” said Senator Capito. “What happened at the Clarksburg VAMC in 2017 and 2018 was an unacceptable lapse in leadership and accountability. This is an incredibly urgent matter, and I’m thankful that my colleagues have recognized the need for additional, comprehensive oversight from the Department of Veterans Affairs.”

“Over the past several years, West Virginia Veterans have lost faith in the VA system due to the murders of at least seven Veterans at the Clarksburg VAMC and the negligence that allowed this heartbreaking tragedy to occur,” said Senator Manchin. “This is a good first step in restoring our Veterans’ confidence in the VA medical centers, but we have a long way to go and I am committed to ensuring every Veteran has access to the safe, quality healthcare they deserve.”

Additionally, the legislation was sponsored by Representatives David McKinley (W.Va.-01), Alex Mooney (W.Va.-02), and Carol Miler (W.Va.-03).

