Clarksburg landlord arrested on burglary and strangulation charges

A landlord was arrested in Clarksburg on burglary and strangulation charges.(SOURCE: WYFF News 4)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A landlord was arrested in Clarksburg on burglary and strangulation charges.

Richard Reed, 64, of Clarksburg, was arrested following a verbal disagreement with his tenants, according to a criminal complaint.

Reed allegedly forced entry into the residence in an attempt to collect rent money.

Reed allegedly made unwanted physical contact with the victim by grabbing him by his shirt and throat.

Officers say they observed a tear in the victim’s shirt collar and redness around his neck.

The complaint says the victim told officers he was strangled until nearly blacking out, and a witness on the scene told officers that the victim’s face had begun to turn purple.

Reed allegedly struck the victim in the nose after he stopped strangling the victim.

Officers say they seen blood on the victim’s face.

The complaint says Reed told officers he “went into the residence but wasn’t sure what physical actions he may have taken after forcing entry.”

Reed has been charged with burglary and strangulation.

