DONALD G. FORDFUNERAL HOME, GRAFTON, 304-265-1570 CELL: 304-203-3890 Ervin S. Goff, age 95 of Independence (Oak Grove Community) WV passed away Monday, November 22, 2021 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, with his family by his side. He was born May 14, 1926 in Morgantown, WV a son of the late Phillip H. Goff and Bessie J. (Shaw) Goff. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Jean (Weaver) Goff who passed away Oct. 10, 2016. He is survived by three daughters, Barbara Jean Journic (John)of Carmichaels, PA, Darlene Stevens of Independence, and Ellen Kay Hulley (Jimmy) of Grafton; grandchildren, Tricia Hardman, John Journic (Tamara) Lisa Peters, Jessie Stevens, Ashley Stevens, Cathy Shipp, and Justin Shipp; great grandchildren, Halie and Macie Hardman, Emily Peters, Liam Stevens, Jamen and Brayden McVicker, Kaylee Shipp and Beckett Journic; and one great-great granddaughter, Tasha Wilson; also his good friend and neighbor, Nathan Heldreth. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by two sons, Richard Goff and William Ervin Goff who died in infancy; great-granddaughter, Abigail Spiker; three brothers, Blaine, Clifford, and Ralph Goff and his son-in-law, Guy Stevens. He was a member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church. He worked for several years for the Air Placement Cement Company where he was a gunite operator and a supervisor. Ervin was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. He dearly loved his family and really loved mowing grass. The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Friday November 26th from 5:00 -8:00 p.m. and from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour on Saturday. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Carl Trickett officiating. Interment will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Independence. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

