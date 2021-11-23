Advertisement

Experts warn of severe flu season as outbreaks start to pop up

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Flu outbreaks are already popping up in some parts of the country just as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a report about the impact a severe flu season may have on vulnerable health care systems.

Experts warn this flu season may be worse than last year.

“It’s very possible will experience a more severe flu season than we did last year. Many experts are predicting that,” said Dr. Jennifer Caudle, a family physician and associate professor at Rowan University.

Caudle said the flu is back after essentially taking a break last season, when COVID-19 put a bigger emphasis on public health measures like handwashing, mask use and social distancing, which helped keep flu activity low.

The CDC recommends the flu vaccine for all people 6 months or older. They also said that it is safe to receive both the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu vaccine at the same time.

“If you can do it conveniently in one visit, so whatever it takes to get both of them, go ahead and do it,” Caudle said. “If it’s one visit, it’s perfectly fine.”

Clusters of cases are already happening in different parts of the country.

Last week, the CDC confirmed it’s helping investigate an outbreak of more than 500 flu cases among students at the University of Michigan.

That’s the biggest single outbreak so far.

Experts said the misconception that the flu shot makes people sick often keeps them from getting it.

“If you don’t feel well after the vaccine, sometimes it’s merely our response to the vaccine,” Caudle said. “And also remember it takes about two weeks for the flu shot to actually develop protectiveness in our body.”

Meanwhile, a recent report from the CDC shows influenza viruses may pose a risk to health care systems already overburdened by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The last thing we need is for there to be even more burden on the healthcare system and people getting further ill,” Caudle said.

The flu is estimated to cause about 710,000 hospitalizations and up to 61,000 deaths each year in the U.S.

Experts say flu season typically peaks between December and February, but it can continue through May.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Matthew Alderman
Upshur Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking help in locating wanted man
A body was found on a river bank in Marion County on Saturday afternoon.
Body found on river bank in Marion County
One woman was killed and another injured in West Virginia before police fatally shot a suspect,...
Official: Woman killed, suspect fatally shot by police
Clarksburg Fire
Crews respond to structure fire in Clarksburg

Latest News

Guide for blind voters in West Virginia published in Braille
Guide for blind voters in West Virginia published in Braille
Dollar Tree is raising its prices nationwide.
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25
The CDC is already investigating flu outbreaks in some parts of the country, as experts warn a...
Experts warn of severe flu season as outbreaks start to pop up
The White House said it will release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The hope is the...
Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil