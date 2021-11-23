Advertisement

Gov. Justice announces over $1.1 million in Justice Assistance Grant awards

Governor Jim Justice announced on Tuesday that he has awarded $1,184,284 in Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program funds to 42 projects across West Virginia.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice announced on Tuesday that he has awarded $1,184,284 in Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program funds to 42 projects across West Virginia.

These funds will be used to assist state agencies, local units of government, and private non-profit agencies in carrying out specific programs that improve the criminal justice system.

Special emphasis was placed on multi-jurisdictional projects and statewide projects that seek to create and/or retain jobs in the criminal justice system in West Virginia.

“I’ve always said we always need to do everything in our power to help make our criminal justice system better and better,” Gov. Justice said. “This grant program is going to open up even more possibilities to the incredible men and women working in our justice system. I couldn’t be more proud to award this funding.”

These funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance and are administered by the Justice and Community Services Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.

Funds were awarded to the following:

  • Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia - $70,000
  • West Virginia State Police - $215,284
  • Barbour County - $15,000
  • Cabell County - $40,000
  • Calhoun County - $15,000
  • Doddridge County - $30,000
  • Hampshire County - $15,000
  • Hancock County - $25,000
  • Hardy County - $15,000
  • Harrison County - $117,000
  • Jackson County - $30,000
  • Jefferson County - $15,000
  • Kanawha County - $110,000
  • Lewis County - $15,000
  • Lincoln County - $15,000
  • Logan County - $87,000
  • Mineral County - $20,000
  • Monongalia County - $25,000
  • Monroe County - $15,000
  • Morgan County - $15,000
  • Ohio County - $55,000
  • Pleasants County - $15,000
  • Putnam County - $25,000
  • Raleigh County - $15,000
  • Randolph County - $30,000
  • Roane County - $15,000
  • Taylor County - $15,000
  • Upshur County - $15,000
  • Wood County - $70,000
  • Wyoming County - $25,000

