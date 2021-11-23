Gov. Justice announces over $1.1 million in Justice Assistance Grant awards

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice announced on Tuesday that he has awarded $1,184,284 in Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program funds to 42 projects across West Virginia.

These funds will be used to assist state agencies, local units of government, and private non-profit agencies in carrying out specific programs that improve the criminal justice system.

Special emphasis was placed on multi-jurisdictional projects and statewide projects that seek to create and/or retain jobs in the criminal justice system in West Virginia.

“I’ve always said we always need to do everything in our power to help make our criminal justice system better and better,” Gov. Justice said. “This grant program is going to open up even more possibilities to the incredible men and women working in our justice system. I couldn’t be more proud to award this funding.”

These funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance and are administered by the Justice and Community Services Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.

Funds were awarded to the following:

Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia - $70,000

West Virginia State Police - $215,284

Barbour County - $15,000

Cabell County - $40,000

Calhoun County - $15,000

Doddridge County - $30,000

Hampshire County - $15,000

Hancock County - $25,000

Hardy County - $15,000

Harrison County - $117,000

Jackson County - $30,000

Jefferson County - $15,000

Kanawha County - $110,000

Lewis County - $15,000

Lincoln County - $15,000

Logan County - $87,000

Mineral County - $20,000

Monongalia County - $25,000

Monroe County - $15,000

Morgan County - $15,000

Ohio County - $55,000

Pleasants County - $15,000

Putnam County - $25,000

Raleigh County - $15,000

Randolph County - $30,000

Roane County - $15,000

Taylor County - $15,000

Upshur County - $15,000

Wood County - $70,000

Wyoming County - $25,000

