Harrison County Sheriff’s Office seeking help in identifying suspect

The Harrison County Sheriff’s office is asking for help in identifying a suspect who stole over $3,000, according to a Facebook post by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
Harrison Co. Sheriff's Office searching for a suspect.
Harrison Co. Sheriff's Office searching for a suspect.(Facebook: Harrison County Sheriff's Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s office is asking for help in identifying a suspect who stole over $3,000, according to a Facebook post by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

The post says the suspect stole over $3,000 worth of copper SharkBite’s and a drill from Old Lumberport Middle School on Saturday night.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Crimestoppers at 304-255-7867 or the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and ask to speak to Deputy Keisling at 304-423-7700 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

You can view the Facebook post here.

