Hometown Hero: D.D. Meighen

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This month’s Hometown Hero, sponsored by the Manchin Injury Law Group, is D.D. Meighen, someone who is well-known for his good deeds in Marion County.

D.D. is a longtime pastor, volunteer, human rights and homeless advocate and Marion County historian.

D.D. shared his thoughts on being this month’s Hometown Hero.

“Humbled,” said D.D. “And very gracious and grateful for what the Manchin Law Injury firm has done not just for me but for other people.”

People who know D.D. say the honor is well-deserved.

“I cannot think of anybody in North Central West Virginia who has devoted themselves to the betterment of our community than D.D. Meighen,” said Tim Manchin, Manchin Injury Law Group.

Chuck VanKirk, Program Director of Friendship Fairmont, shared his thoughts about D.D. receiving this recognition.

“D.D. is an awesome person,” said VanKirk. “Just his contribution to the community. He helps out a lot, especially with us in general, Friendship Fairmont. He cares about Fairmont. He cares about Marion County, in general.”

D.D. says he hopes his efforts inspire others.

“Our faith calls us to be responsible for not just for ourselves but for the other person as well,” said D.D. “If we really believe in the dictates of the Judeo-Christian faith, we have to serve others. And in serving others, then we serve the faith that we have ourselves. As Albert Schweitzer once said, “Preach the word. And if you have to, use language.”

