Illegal alien pleads guilty to drug charge

A Mexico national pleaded guilty to a drug charge on Monday in Monongalia County.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Mexico national pleaded guilty to a drug charge on Monday in Monongalia County.

Lucio Fernandez, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine,” according to U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Fernandez allegedly worked with others to distribute methamphetamine from March 2018 to August 2020 in Monongalia County and elsewhere.

Fernandez faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Mon Metro Drug Task Force investigated the case.

