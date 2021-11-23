Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 23, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a cold front left behind chilly air yesterday, today will continue that trend, as a high-pressure system keeps us under a cool air mass. On the bright side, this afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny. So expect plenty of sunshine. Winds will come from the west at 10-20 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-30s, much cooler than average for late-November. Tonight, skies will be clear, and winds will be light. As a result, temperatures will drop into the low-20s. In short, expect another cold, nice day. Tomorrow afternoon, winds start coming from the south, and clouds push in ahead of a system out west, resulting in partly sunny skies. Because of the winds, temperatures climb into the seasonable low-50s. Overall, Wednesday will be mild and nice, so go outside while you can. Thanksgiving day starts out warm and mild, but during the mid-evening hours, a cold front pushes in from the west. This cold front brings rain showers that last throughout the evening and overnight hours. This means a slick commute in some areas, so if you’re traveling during the night, you may want an umbrella and some extra time on the roads. While rain amounts could change, we likely won’t see much more than 0.3 inches of rain. Any leftover moisture transitions over to snow by Friday morning, as colder temperatures come in. Most of the snowfall will be in the mountains, and it lasts until the early-afternoon. So if you’re heading out for Black Friday shopping, you may want a thick coat and some extra time on the roads. Over the weekend, expect highs in the upper-30s and partly cloudy skies. In short, today will be cool, tomorrow will be mild, and Thanksgiving evening will be rainy, with cold temperatures and some snow Friday morning.

Today: It’s another nice afternoon, with mostly sunny skies. Winds will come from the west at 10-20 mph, making today’s highs, which will be in the upper-30s, feel much cooler. Overall, it will be a cold, but sunny, afternoon. High: 38.

Tonight: Skies will be clear, with light winds. As a result, temperatures will drop into the low-20s. In short, it will be a cold night, but we’re staying dry and nice. Low: 22.

Wednesday: Skies will be partly sunny, with a few clouds coming in ahead of a system out west. Winds will be light and come from the south, and because of this, temperatures will be in the low-50s. In short, expect a seasonable afternoon. High: 52.

Thursday: We start out with partly cloudy skies, but by the late-afternoon hours, rain starts pushing in from the west. This rain lasts through most of the evening and even into the overnight hours, leading to a slick commute in some areas. Temperatures will be in the low-50s in the afternoon, before the rain comes. Overall, expect a nice afternoon and rainy evening. Safe travels this Thanksgiving! High: 52.

