Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | November 23, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday Everyone!! For some of you, this is your last day of the week for work and you’ll be hitting the roads early. That’s exactly what I’ll be doing too. But first, let’s recap today as it began with a cold start. Clarksburg dropped down to a low of 24F this morning, and throughout the day we’ve seen clouds begin to increase. Winds also picked a bit, making those already chilly temperatures feel even colder. Tonight will basically be a mostly clear night, and our Wednesday morning low will be dropping down into the lower 20′s, but it won’t be too bad since we’ll be waking up to calm or light winds, and no real drop for wind chill. And as mentioned earlier, many of you including myself will be hitting the roads tomorrow. And no matter which direction you head, it is looking like a great day to travel. Across the region, we’re looking at a mostly sunny day with temperatures into the low 50′s. Then on Thanksgiving Day, we will be starting the day nicely, but that won’t last long with the approach of our next weather system. Any time after 12 pm, we will see the clouds thicken up and showers move into the area. Showers will change to a rain/snow mix or snow any time after 3 am on Friday. Any rain or snow should be ending later in the morning on Friday and the day will brighten up a bit, but still be chilly. The beginning of the weekend will be chilly with mostly sunny skies. Then there is a big question mark for Sunday. This is also a big travel day as people are coming back. We are looking at Alberta Clipper moving in from Canada. These move very quickly, and while there is agreement on the forecast models on its position, there is quite a bit of disagreement on whether there will be minimal or possible widespread snow associated.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold: Low 23

Wednesday: Mostly sunny: High 53

Thanksgiving: Rain beginning after noon: High 51

Friday: Cloudy: High 36

