MISSING: 78-year-old hunter in Doddridge County

(KWTX)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A 78-year-old male has been reported missing in Doddridge County.

He was last seen around 2:00 Monday afternoon on Rube Leggett Rd. in Doddridge County, according to the Doddridge County 911 Center.

Officials say the man is approximately 5′5″ tall and 165 pounds.

The center says he was wearing full coverage blaze orange camouflage.

A name has not been released at this time, according to the 911 Center.

The 911 Center believes that a helicopter search is underway.

