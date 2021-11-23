Advertisement

No. 16 Fairmont Senior football to make seventh consecutive semifinal appearance

Polar Bears will travel to No. 5 Poca this Friday
Fairmont Senior making their 7th consecutive semifinal appearance
Fairmont Senior making their 7th consecutive semifinal appearance(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior football has built quite the tradition of winning over the last few years.

The No. 16 Polar Bears will be making their seventh consecutive state semifinal appearance this Friday against No. 5 Poca. A win would mean the blue and white’s seniors would be heading to states with hopes of a third state championship, as Senior holds the 2018 and 2020 titles.

Poca will exhibit diversity on the field this Friday, the Dots are balanced on the ground and in the air, which has played to their advantage this season.

For Fairmont Senior, the team is peaking at the perfect time, while they struggled throughout the regular season with consistency and overall continuity on the field, the Polar Bears have found their stride and are looking to ride it all the way to Wheeling.

