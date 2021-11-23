Advertisement

No. 3 Bridgeport preparing to battle No. 2 Martinsburg

Teams last meet in 2010 where the Bulldogs ended the Indians’ season
By Casey Kay
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Indians are coming off a 74-49 win over Jefferson that shattered seven postseason records for Bridgeport: the Indians 10 rushing touchdowns, 69 rushing attempts, 690 yards rushing and 717 yards of total offense set new state and school marks. Landyn Reppert’s 318 yards rushing in a single game, 74 points scored in a single game, and 12 wins for a new head coach in one season shattered Bridgeport records.

The No. 3 Bridgeport matchup with No. 2 Martinsburg marks the Indians’ 11th consecutive appearance in the state semifinals.

The last meeting of the Bulldogs and Indians was in 2010 where Martinsburg bested Bridgeport 27-26 in the state quarterfinals, ending the Indians’ season.

Bridgeport last won over Martinsburg in 2007. The teams where set to faceoff last year, but the Indians were credited a forfeit win.

Kickoff is set for Fri. 7:30 p.m. at Martinsburg.

