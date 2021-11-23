Weston man arrested on sexual abuse charges

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lewis County man was arrested on Friday on sexual abuse charges.

Eli Villers, 28, of Weston, West Virginia, was arrested following a sexual abuse incident with an underage minor at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital last month, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they spoke to a woman who woke up in the early morning hours of October 24 and observed Villers laying with a juvenile girl with her pants off.

The report says the girl told officers that Villers pulled her pants down, followed by pulling his pants down, and inappropriately touched her.

Villers allegedly continued touching the girl after she told him that it hurt, while also inappropriately touching himself.

Officers said Villers told them that it was possible he could have touched the girl but could not recall much from that night.

Villers has been charged with sexual abuse and is being held in the North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.