WVU’s Jarret Doege, Taz Sherman receive Big 12 Honors

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s Jarret Doege and Taz Sherman both were recognized by the Big 12 following their performances this weekend.

Doege completed 27 of 43 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions in the Mountaineers 31-23 win over Texas on Saturday. He was named Big 12 Football Offensive Player of the Week

Sherman was honored with the season’s first Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. He averaged 20 points and four assists over the weekend at the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic and was named to the All-Tournament team.

