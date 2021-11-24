Advertisement

2021 Class A All-State volleyball teams announced

Several NCWV athletes receive honors
Class A All-State Volleyball Teams
Class A All-State Volleyball Teams(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As decided by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, the 2021 Class A All-State Volleyball teams have been announced. Below are those from North Central West Virginia who have made the lists.

FIRST TEAM - Rebekah Rupert (Ritchie County), Caleigh Phillips (Tyler Consolidated), Emma Taylor (Gilmer County), Abby Nicholas (Ritchie County)

SECOND TEAM - Oliva Cress (Ritchie County), Braeden Wall (Tyler Consolidated), Kendal Saul (Clay-Battelle)

SPECIAL HONORABLE MENTION - Zyla Lanham (Notre Dame), Carrah Ferguson (Gilmer County), Jaydah Smith (Doddridge County)

HONORABLE MENTION - Emily Haddix (South Harrison), Tanley McEldowney (Tyler Consolidated), Abigail Cabannis (Tygarts Valley), Jayci Gray (Ritchie County), Taylor McHenry (Gilmer County), Caitlynn Patterson (Clay-Battelle), Amber Jones (Doddridge County).

