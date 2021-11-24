Annive Gay Clark, 80 of Webster Springs, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Webster County Memorial Hospital. She was born on August 30, 1941 in Webster County to the late Oscar and Stella Carpenter Brooks and was a lifelong resident of Webster County. Annive was Seventh Day Adventist and liked to play guitar and sing. She enjoyed houseplants, going to Jerry Run Theatre, and loved to spoil her grandchildren and anyone else. She loved people. She was a retired cook, working over 34 years for the Webster County Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her son David (Stella) Clark; daughter Margaret (Joe) McCoy; grandchildren Chris, Mike and Nick Lough and Lydia Clark; six great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; sisters Genevieve Hosey and Isalea Carr; special friends Russell Cogar and Bobby Joe Robinson; and numerous nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends who will mourn her passing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Dairl Keith Clark; brothers Carl Brooks, Harley Gene Brooks, Arley “Net” Brooks, and Jesse Brooks; and sister Rose Lee Clark. Friends may join the family for visitation on Sunday, November 28, 2021 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Funeral Services to celebrate Annive’s life will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Fisher Run Cemetery, Diana. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Clark family.

