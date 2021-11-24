Authorities investigating after bell stolen from West Virginia church

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Police are investigating a bell that was stolen from a Greenbrier County church.

Deputies from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office were involved with the West Virginia Natural Resources Police and the West Virginia State Police in an investigation concerning a bell stolen from a church located on Big Mountain Rd. near Leivasy, on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers say the stolen bell was located and recovered in Crichton during the course of the investigation.

This investigation is still active at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the theft of this church bell should contact Deputy L.R. Kessler at the Lewisburg Detachment of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at 304-647-6634 or the Greenbrier County 911 Center at 304-647-7911.

Information can also be sent to Crime Stoppers of West Virginia or by private message through their Facebook page.

