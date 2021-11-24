Advertisement

Authorities investigating after bell stolen from West Virginia church

Police are investigating a bell that was stolen from a Greenbrier County church.
Greenbrier Church Bell
Greenbrier Church Bell(Facebook: Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Police are investigating a bell that was stolen from a Greenbrier County church.

Deputies from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office were involved with the West Virginia Natural Resources Police and the West Virginia State Police in an investigation concerning a bell stolen from a church located on Big Mountain Rd. near Leivasy, on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers say the stolen bell was located and recovered in Crichton during the course of the investigation.

This investigation is still active at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the theft of this church bell should contact Deputy L.R. Kessler at the Lewisburg Detachment of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at 304-647-6634 or the Greenbrier County 911 Center at 304-647-7911.

Information can also be sent to Crime Stoppers of West Virginia or by private message through their Facebook page.

You can view the Facebook post here.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A landlord was arrested in Clarksburg on burglary and strangulation charges.
Clarksburg landlord arrested on burglary and strangulation charges
Harrison Co. Sheriff's Office searching for a suspect.
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office seeking help in identifying suspect
Police tape.
1 dead, 2 injured in I-68 crash
Matthew Alderman
Upshur Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking help in locating wanted man
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
78-year-old hunter in Doddridge County found safe

Latest News

Wateman Way fire in Marion Co.
No injuries reported in Marion County structure fire
Water leak repair in S. Elkins
Gov. Jim Justice gives an update on COVID-19 and the state's response. (10/11/2021)
Gov. Justice urges all adults to get COVID-19 booster shot
GSC establishes scholarship for future athletic trainers