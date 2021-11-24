Advertisement

BREAKING: Structure fire reported in Preston County

A structure fire has been reported in Preston County.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A structure fire has been reported in Preston County.

The fire was reported Wednesday morning in Preston County off of Commerce St., according to the Preston County 911 Center.

The 911 Center does not have any information on any entrapments or injuries at this time.

Stick with 5 News as updates become available.

Preston Co. Fire
Preston Co. Fire(Viewer Photo)

