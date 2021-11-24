BREAKING: Structure fire reported in Preston County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A structure fire has been reported in Preston County.

The fire was reported Wednesday morning in Preston County off of Commerce St., according to the Preston County 911 Center.

The 911 Center does not have any information on any entrapments or injuries at this time.

Preston Co. Fire (Viewer Photo)

