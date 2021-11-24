Advertisement

Bulldogs preparing to face opponent from only regular season loss in semifinals

Will host No. 6 Williamstown in battle for slot in Super Six
By Julia Westerman
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - At the conclusion of the regular season, Doddridge County held one loss: Williamstown.

Heading into the semifinals, the Bulldogs and Yellowjackets will meet again. This time, though, at Cline Stansberry Stadium.

The Yellowjackets grabbed the win last time, but this time around Doddridge County is clicking and the brotherhood is strong.

Though it is a holiday week, the team will be on the field Thursday morning prior to Thanksgiving festivities, preparing for what is to come the following day.

