Ceili McCabe named Big 12 Runner of the Year

McCabe first in Mountaineer history to receive the honor
By Casey Kay
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s Ceili McCabe was named the Big 12 Runner of the Year, becoming the first Mountaineer to ever receive the honor.

The junior shined throughout the entire year, finishing the regular season undefeated, topped with a Big 12 Championship title, the first in Mountaineer history.

McCabe continued to shine in the NCAA Championship, earning a third place finish and became an All-American.

