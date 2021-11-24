Fairmont woman arrested on fraud charge

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County woman has been arrested on a fraud charge.

Rebecca Shugars, 34, of Fairmont, was arrested early Wednesday morning for purchasing goods with a debit card without consent, according to a criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint says the victim observed unauthorized charges to the bank account and provided a copy of the charges to officers.

Shugars allegedly used a debit card without permission to purchase goods, including one purchase at a Papa John’s.

Officers say they used the phone number from the Papa John’s order to trace back to Shugars because she had previously used the number to contact 911.

The victim allegedly did not know Shugars and did not give her permission to use the debit card.

Shugars has been charged with fraud in connection with access devices.

