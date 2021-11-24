Advertisement

Gov. Justice urges all adults to get COVID-19 booster shot

Governor Justice encouraged all previously vaccinated West Virginians to get their booster shot during Wednesday's briefing.
Gov. Jim Justice gives an update on COVID-19 and the state's response. (10/11/2021)
Gov. Jim Justice gives an update on COVID-19 and the state's response. (10/11/2021)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Justice encouraged all previously vaccinated West Virginians to get their booster shot during Wednesday’s briefing.

Last week, the FDA and the CDC both officially approved booster doses for all Americans ages 18 and older.

”You really need to run to the fire and get your booster,” Gov. Justice said. “We know that if you’re six months out from your Pfizer or Moderna shot – or two months for J&J – your immunity may be very, very low.”

“It’s getting colder, your immunity is low, and we know the Delta variant is multiple times more infectious,” Gov. Justice continued. “You cannot afford to hesitate. Go run to your health department or pharmacy and get your booster shot.”

West Virginians can go to any location offering COVID-19 vaccines with your vaccination card to receive the booster. If your card has been lost, you can request a new one from the DHHR.

