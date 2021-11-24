GSC establishes scholarship for future athletic trainers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The senior members of Glenville State College’s 1970 football team have established a scholarship at their alma mater.

The fund, officially named the “GSC Athletic Trainer Scholarship,” is designed to support West Virginia students majoring in athletic training at Glenville State College.

The establishing donors include Gary Ray, Ron Duncan, Stewart “Mike” Roscoe, Steve Ash, and Virgil “PeeWee” Lacy.

The group says they started the scholarship to acknowledge the success they had due to their experiences attending college and playing football, as well to honor the essential role that athletic trainers play in athletics.

“Last year, our group of eight senior football team members celebrated 50 years from our 1970 final season at GSC,” said Gary Ray. “When we were sitting around sharing stories, it came up about how we could give back to our school that gave so much to us. One of our eight members was our Athletic Trainer and he was such an integral part of our group and team. Now with the realization of GSC’s program, we are excited to establish a scholarship of $1,000 to be given annually to a student who aspires to be an athletic trainer.”

“One common denominator in sports today is the lack of well-trained athletic trainers – trainers designed for the safety and rehabilitation of our present-day high school athletes,” said Ron Duncan. “In support of this, we have established a new scholarship to support the program at Glenville State and to help fill these voids.”

The fund is being established as an endowed scholarship and will be awarded after it reaches $25,000, which supports an annual $1,000 scholarship.

Scholarship recipients will be selected by the Scholarship Committee at Glenville State College from a list of juniors and seniors majoring in athletic training.

The recipient is to be from West Virginia and should intend to stay in West Virginia after graduation.

They should have at least a 3.0 GPA and show financial need to be considered.

If, for some reason, there are no Athletic Conditioning and Coaching students who meet these criteria, the committee may award the scholarship to a West Virginia student majoring in education.

“We are grateful to the senior members of the 1970 football team for establishing this scholarship at Glenville State,” said David Hutchison, Vice President for Advancement at GSC. “Athletic training is a growing field and this scholarship will undoubtedly help a future Pioneer further their education and give back to the Mountain State.”

