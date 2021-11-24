BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jean M. Gallien, 94, of Bridgeport, passed away with her family by her side on Monday morning, November 22, 2021, at United Hospital Center. She was born in Crawford on June 1, 1927, a daughter of the late Wesley and Alma (Crawford) Metzgar.She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Jerry Gallien, in 1990.She is survived by her son, David J. Gallien and his wife Leslie of Jane Lew; and her daughter, Lisa K. Gallien White and her husband Jeffrey of Bridgeport; her grandchildren, Rachel J. White and Alexandra L. White, both of Bridgeport, and several nieces and nephews in WV, OH, and PA.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Pearl Brady; James Metzgar and Paul Metzgar.Jean was a graduate of Buckhannon-Upshur High School, and was the switchboard operator at United Hospital from 1974 – 2001.She was a member of the Bridgeport United Methodist Church and Order of the Eastern Star. She previously had served as a Cub Scout Leader in Bridgeport.The family would like to thank the Golden Harvest and Visiting Angels staffs for the wonderful care they have provided to Jean the last six months.Condolences to the Gallien Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.comA celebration of Jean’s life will be announced at a later date.

