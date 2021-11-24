BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Joseph Robert “Joe Bob” Starkey, 83, of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully with the love of his family surrounding him on Sunday afternoon, November 21, 2021, after a long battle with diabetes and renal failure disease.Joe was born on March 15, 1938 in Anmoore, the son of William “Willy” L. Starkey and Effie Mae Dennison Starkey.He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruthanne Townsend Starkey, and his beloved daughter, Julie Anne Cheshire.He is survived by his wife Karen Roberts Starkey, his son, Adam (Donna) Starkey of Bridgeport; his son-in-law, Robert Cheshire, Greenwood, IN; 2 step-sons, Joshua (Jessica) Roberts, Chattanooga, TN; and Jeffrey (Michelle) Roberts, Clarksburg. Eight grandchildren who dearly loved their “Papaw”, Joey Liston, Atlanta, GA; Breanna Starkey, Bridgeport; Jeffrey Parsons and his wife Tiffany of Bridgeport; Ashley Glass, Clarksburg; Drake Roberts, Clarksburg; Sylus and Joshlynn Roberts of Chattanooga, TN; and Bobbi Renea Liston, Iowa; and several great-grandchildren. He dearly loved and was so proud of each of them.He was also preceded in death by his brother, Paul James Glen McGee; and his mothers-in-law, who he joked and teased relentlessly, Rose Townsend and Alma Glaspell.Joe was a 1956 graduate of Roosevelt-Wilson High School where he excelled in football and earned the nickname “Mighty Mite” due to his speed and agility. He was also blessed to be on a championship team and was named All State Honorable Mention.Joe served in the US Air Force from 1956 – 1960 as a Communication Specialist. After serving his country, he went to work at Pittsburgh Plate Glass from 1961 – 1974. From 1974 – 1994, he worked for Lowe’s in Fairmont. When he retired from Lowe’s, he was among the top 200 employees nationwide with the most years of employment. Joe ended his work career as a delivery driver for Prescription Shoppe in Bridgeport.He was a life-long, enthusiastic fan of the Bridgeport Indians, WVU, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Joe loved to sing and did so often, much to the delight of his family and friends. He had an incredible memory for Classic Country and 50′s Rock & Roll artists and songs.He loved to travel south to visit his children in TN and GA. He loved vacation at Pigeon Forge, TN, Petersburg and Moorefield, especially the Smoke Hole area. He loved driving the main roads as well as the back roads of West Virginia. He was and is immensely loved and will be truly missed but he will live on in our hearts and memories.A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery.

